RAYTOWN, Mo. — A shooting in Raytown sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. One woman told FOX4 she was there when the two people pulled up to a Walgreens after being shot.

Someone called 911 just after 2:30 p.m., sending Raytown police to a reported shooting at an IHOP restaurant located off 350 Highway.

“We’re supposed to love our neighbors, and we’re supposed to watch out for each other, not hurt each other,” passerby Willie Marshall said.

Before officers got there, they got a call about two gunshot victims — a man and a minor — at a nearby Walgreens off east Gregory Boulevard.

“I was just really shocked,” witness Antoinette Bray said. “I couldn’t really move.”

Bray works at Center Well, which is in the same building as Walgreens. She was sitting in her car when she estimates “six or seven teens” pulled up in a black van and piled out.

She said two guys were bleeding.

“I looked back and I saw one of the guys holding his head, and it was bleeding,” Bray said. “And another guy got out, and they just kind of set the guys up against the wall over here because they were hurt.”

She said two teens left before Raytown officers got there.

Police said the man and minor were taken to the hospital. Police did not give a condition of the two victims.

“Stop the violence, and you know I hope the two teenagers are OK,” Bray said.

Authorities don’t have anyone in custody for the shooting. If you have information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.