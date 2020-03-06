Shoot – Don’t Shoot: Police open up use-of-force scenario training to Grain Valley residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. -- Residents here are getting a unique opportunity to see what it's like to be a police officer by experiencing "Shoot - Don't Shoot" training.

This is a suburban community that's experienced rapid growth during the last 20 years. Increasingly for police, they have to be prepared for situations they may have never seen.

That's why police purchased a computer simulator to help prepare officers for real-life scenarios where decisions on their use of force can have a big effect on the lives of everyone involved.

Grain Valley just had its first-ever officer-involved shooting in December when a woman involved in a possible road rage incident led police on a chase before exiting her vehicle with a gun in hand.

Other city staffers going through the training Friday, March 6, call it an enlightening experience to endure the stresses police officers face.

"My mind was going a million miles a minute because, what do you do?" Sara Nadeau, a city employee who completed the simulation, said. "How do you know what to do in this situation? Obviously, I'm not a trained officer. I am glad they are because they go through special training to know what to do. What kind of commands they would have to issue at that time. It was really eye opening."

Grain Valley has seen its population surge from about 5,000 people 20 years ago to more than 15,000 now. With that growth, "big-city" crime has moved east.

The police chief said he wants to make sure his 24 officers are prepared to make good decisions.

Those in Grain Valley who want to experience the "Shoot - Don't Shoot" training themselves can call the police department at 816-847-6250 to schedule a session on March 14.