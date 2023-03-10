GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Two people are in custody, accused of stealing from multiple metro businesses, leading officers on a chase, and shooting at deputies.

Grandview police said officers spotted a vehicle wanted by Overland Park police around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but said the driver refused and continued driving.

A Cass County deputy picked up the chase in the same area. Deputies said someone in the car began shooting at the officer near Harry S. Truman Drive and U.S. Highway 71.

The deputy used a department-issued device to stop the car about two miles away at East 132 Street and Byars Road.

Grandview police arrested the 25-year-old driver of the vehicle. Officers said the man dropped a gun while trying to run away from officers.

A 22-year-old woman is also in custody. Officer said she was in the vehicle and also tried to run from officers.

When officers searched the vehicle they said they found a number of stolen items from businesses across the metro.