KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Sunday night.

Kansas City police were called to the area of East 46th Street and Warwick Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m.

There officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCPD has not named the victims in the shooting. Police have not provided any additional information on a potential suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information about the incident should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.