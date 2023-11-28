KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in east Kansas City.

Just after midnight, KCPD was called to a report of shots fired near Park Tower Road and Wheeling Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told a shooting had happened inside an apartment. Officers went inside and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to KCPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene once EMS arrived.

Police say they do not know what events led up to the shooting. At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.

KCPD said they don’t believe there is any risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call 816-474-TIPS.