Shooting at gas station at 85th and Woodland leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon police were called to a gas station at 85th and Woodland to investigate a disturbance involving a person armed with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a male victim laying beside a vehicle. Paramedics attempted to provide aid, but the man had died from his injuires.

A witness on the scene told police that the victim had gotten into a dispute with another person at gas station and it led to the victim being shot. Detectives are gathering evidence, talking to witness and trying to put together exactly what led up to the shooting.

If anyone was in the area of 85th and Woodland Sunday afternoon and has any information about this case they are asked to call the homicide unit 816-234-5043 or the the tips hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.