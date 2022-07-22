INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that has left one person seriously injured.

Officers responded just before 1:15 p.m. to a reported shooting near E. 39th Street and Bolger Road. Originally officers responded to the QuikTrip on a reported disturbance.

As officers were on their way to the scene one man shot another man outside the business.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting suspect is in custody, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

