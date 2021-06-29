Shooting at Kansas City Plaza hotel leaves 1 person critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person was found this morning inside of a Plaza hotel with critical injuries from a shooting, police told FOX4.

Police responded to the Sheraton Suite Country Club Plaza around 8 a.m. on June 29. There they found and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Sgt. Jake Becchina also confirmed one person has been taken into custody. However, police have not said anything else.

Officers have blocked off Summit Street at 47th Street.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more information is made available.

