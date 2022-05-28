KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after 2 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at Kessler Park on 2200 Cliff Drive.

Upon their arrival, the victim and three witnesses were playing in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge when the suspect approached and shot the victim.

The victim is a male. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was teaken into custody.

FOX4 will keep you updated on this situation as more details come along.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.