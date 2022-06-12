KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred inside a hotel early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Crown Lodge at 8500 E. 350 Hwy in regards to a shooting call around 3:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found one man in the hotel lobby with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was a hotel guest.

Preliminary investigations say the victim and the suspect had a confrontation that led to shots being fired at the victim.

The suspect then left the area and his whereabouts are unknown.

The victim later died from his injuries at the hospital.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.