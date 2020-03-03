Shooting at KCK apartment complex leaves two men dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two people died Monday night after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said around 10 p.m. they were dispatched to Forest Court, which is in the Grays Park Apartments.

Responding officers found two men dead in the parking lot. Both had gunshot wounds.

Police taped off the area around the parking lot for nearly five hours as they collected evidence.

Police have not yet said whether there were any witnesses or suspects still remaining. They also have not yet identified the men who died.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.