Shooting at St. Margaret’s Park sends one to hospital in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office have confirmed that one person is in critical condition following a shooting at St. Margaret’s Park.

The call came in at about 11:30 a.m. and when law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

No suspect information or victim identification is available at this time.

The sheriff’s office said they would be sending updated details when they become available.