Shooting at Young Park sends multiple to hospital

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A shooting in the 1200 block of SE Adams Dairy Parkway sent multiple people to the hospital Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to Young Park at about 10:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Multiple victims were found at the scene and were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Blue Springs Police Department says this is an active investigation and asks anyone with information to call the dispatch center at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.