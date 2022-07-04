KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a busy night for Kansas City police. Detectives are investigating a shooting, a slew of car break-ins and an armed robbery that all occurred within a few blocks downtown.

Most of the victims were attending the Rod Wave concert at the T-Mobile Center on Sunday night, and when the show ended, police said they were inundated with calls for the next hour.

All the incidents happened within a few blocks, from Truman Road to 12th Street between Main and Oak streets.

As they were leaving the show, many concert-goers and others downtown found out their cars had been broken into. As many as 100 cars were broken into.

Around the same time, someone fired shots into the crowd leaving. Four people were injured in all. One man and woman were taken to the hospital. One man who was grazed was treated and released at the scene. A juvenile victim that was also grazed went to the hospital in their own vehicle.

All the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Then around 1 a.m. police received a call of an armed robbery at the B&B Theatre at 14th and Main streets. No injuries were reported there. Police are looking for two men in a white car with tinted windows.

In regard to the car break-ins, police said they didn’t have time to respond to all the reports. If your car was broken into and you’d like to make a police report, call Kansas City Police at 816-234-5111.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

