KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 49 at Red Bridge to investigate a shooting.

Officers responded to the area shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning. The interstate remained closed 90 minutes later.

Kansas City police said officers found a man who’d been injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic cameras show police and emergency crews blocking off the highway and forcing traffic onto the Red Bridge exit.

Those cameras also show a blue SUV parked on the side of the highway.

Police said they do not have any information on a suspect or a reason for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and the highway will remain closed until police finish in the area.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.