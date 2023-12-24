KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in downtown Kansas City soon after the clock officially turned to Christmas Eve.

Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Kansas City police were called to a reported shooting near the River Market District.

Police arrived at a homeless camp around the Holmes Street and Guinotte Avenue intersection and looked around until they found a man injured. When EMS got there, he was pronounced dead.

Officials say it was later determined at the scene that gunshots killed the victim.

KCPD is still investigating this homicide and has no one in custody in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.