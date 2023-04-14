KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A shooting in Kansas City, Kansas late Friday afternoon left one person with serious injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. near North 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

KCK police tell FOX4 on scene that the shooting victim is an adult and was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives remains on scene looking for evidence and witnesses to what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.