KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a shooting that occured in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street around 3:30 p.m Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found one adult man lying on the ground who had been shot and was unresponsive.

When emergency services arrived, they pronounced the victim dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 for a reward of up to $25,000.