RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 7700 block of Raytown Road where they found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with an unknown condition.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android