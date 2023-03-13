KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning in south Kansas City.

Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. near East 115th Terrace and Food Lane.

Initially, police said the victim had critically injuries; however, shortly after, officials said the victim had died from their injuries. The victim has not been identified yet.

Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting or any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.