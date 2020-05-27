Shooting incident leads to deadly crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting incident that ended in a deadly multi-vehicle crash at US 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon near E. Nettleton and N. Emery.

Before police arrived on scene, the people involved in the shooting left the residence and began chasing each other in two different vehicles. When one of the cars was traveling westbound on US 24 Highway at Sterling Avenue, it went through the intersection and crashed into an uninvolved driver that was traveling southbound.

The driver and sole occupant of the uninvolved vehicle died. He has not been identified at this time. A fourth and fifth vehicle were also involved. Extent of injuries to others involved are unknown at this time but not were considered life threatening. One of the involved vehicles in the initial shooting had numerous bullet holes in it. No one was shot during the incident. The people involved in the shooting were taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.