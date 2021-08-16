Shooting inside Kansas City church critically injures one person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting inside a Kansas City, Missouri, church sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. at Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church near 35th Street and Wabash Avenue.

According to Pastor Willie Thornton, the shooting happened in the basement as the church helped feed the homeless. According to Thornton, two suspects shot the victim during an argument.

There were about two dozen other people inside the room at the time of the shooting.

Thornton said the church will be closed until members discuss new security measures.

