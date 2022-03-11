INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An investigation is underway following a shooting Friday night in Independence, Missouri.

The shooting was reported in the area of U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road.

Injuries are unknown at this time but Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX4 no officers were injured in the incident.

Police said the area of U.S. 24 and Noland Road are shutdown at this time and it’s expected to be that way for awhile. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.