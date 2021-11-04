Shooting leaves 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday evening that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Avenue and Osage Street.

When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old victim who was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Independence Police Departments tips line at 816-325-7777.