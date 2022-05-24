KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 a.m. near Independence Avenue and Ditman Avenue, just east of I-435.

KCPD dispatch tells FOX4 the victim is a man who was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived on scene.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-8477.