KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting near Southwest Boulevard and Summit Street Thursday night sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.
Police were called to the area at about 7:42 p.m. and found the victim on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is stable.
KCPD took a suspect into custody.
Police continue to investigate the incident and no additional details are available at this time.
