Shooting leaves one person dead near 19th and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting just south of 19th Street and Vine street.

Kansas City police were called to the area just after midnight on reports of shooting, originally reported at 18th and Vine.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the crime scene. While on scene, they were notified of a shooting victim showing up to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim is identified as an adult male and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe several people that were nearby may have information about what led to the shooting and are looking to speak with any witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.