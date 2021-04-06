Shooting leaves one person injured near South 10th and Gilmore in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left one person injured.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. in the area of South 10th Street and Gilmore Avenue, near Whittier Elementary School and Central Middle School.

Police tell FOX4 one victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

KCKPD said the shooting did not involve any of the schools in the nearby area and all the children are safe.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

