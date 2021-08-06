One person killed in shooting near East 43rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday night.
The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. near East 43rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard, just south of Interstate 70.
Police reported the victim died just after 10:30 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Police are also investigating a shooting near East 36th and Woodland that has left a person in critical condition.
Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
FOX4 has a crew at both scenes and will have updates on FOX4 News at 10.