One person killed in shooting near East 43rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. near East 43rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard, just south of Interstate 70.

Police reported the victim died just after 10:30 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are also investigating a shooting near East 36th and Woodland that has left a person in critical condition.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

