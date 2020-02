KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A shooting in Kansas City, Kansas has left one man fighting for his life Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 12th and Central Avenue on a reported shooting around 1:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20’s shot inside of his car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

