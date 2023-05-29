KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near 33rd and Colorado Avenue on Monday evening.

There is also a separate homicide investigation near the 3400 block of Wabash. There is no indication that either of these incidents are connected.

Details about the victim and what led up to either of these shootings are unknown at this time.

