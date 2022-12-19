KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri has left one person with serious injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. near E. 38th Street and The Paseo.

Police said they found one victim at the scene who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

No arrest or suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives remain at the scene looking for witnesses and evidence to what may have led to the shooting.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

