Shooting near 6th and Elmwood leaves two men dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are dead after a shooting in Kansas City late Tuesday night.

It happened at a home near 6th and Elmwood, which is just off of Independence Avenue.

Police said just after 10:30 p.m. someone called and reported hearing gunshots in their neighborhood.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told that there were people inside the house who needed help.

Police found two men inside.

They appeared to have been shot and were unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators worked the scene looking for information about the shooting while detectives interviewed neighbors.

They have no suspect information at this time, and they are still working to determine a motive.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the homicide unit directly at (816) 234-5043 or if you’d like to remain anonymous call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.