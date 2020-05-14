Shooting near 6th and Monroe leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday night.

Police were initially dispatched to 6th and Monroe around 11 p.m. to investigate the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

First responders took the man to a local hospital, but he later died. Police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything about what happened, call the TIPS hotline, (816) 474-TIPS.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This shooting took place just a few blocks away from where two men were shot and killed Tuesday night.

Police said at this time, there is no indication the the two cases are related.