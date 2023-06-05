KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an eastside gas station.

Officers responded to a call about gunfire near East 45th and The Paseo around 9:15 a.m. When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries in the parking lot of the Paseo Fast Stop.

Police said the man died before he could be rushed to a hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene techs spent the morning looking for evidence and canvassing the area for witnesses and video.

Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting who may have information that can help police determine what happened is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward for up to $25,000 for information in the case.