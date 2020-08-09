Shooting in Kansas City Zoo parking lot leaves 1 with injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is injured after a shooting in the parking lot of the zoo on Sunday evening.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Jake Becchina confirmed the shooting happened inside a vehicle. A man was shot and has life-threatening injuries.

He said there appears to be no additional danger to any of the patrons at or near the zoo. The situation is stabilized, he said.

The Kansas City Zoo closes at 5 p.m. The shooting happened around this time.

LATEST STORIES: