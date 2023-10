KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured after a shooting near the T-Mobile Center Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. and multiple victims sustained non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

As a result, the T-Mobile Center was shut down for safety precautions. The shut down has been lifted and the scene is secure.

There does not appear to be an ongoing threat. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.