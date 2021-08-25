Shooting near UMKC campus sends four to hospital Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting near the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus that sent four people to the hospital.

Police say at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, they were called to the area of Troost Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds. The man told police that an unknown suspect shot into his vehicle and drove away.

Police say three additional victims inside the vehicle received injuries from the broken glass, but were not shot. One of the additional victims is a juvenile.

All the victims were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.