Shooting of KC father of four captured on Facebook Live, leaving man fighting for his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Disturbing video shows a Kansas City man getting shot multiple times while he was streaming on Facebook Live.

Now, 30-year-old Dishon “DJ” Lee is in the hospital, fighting for his life following the brazen midday shooting last week.

He was recording on Facebook outside a home on E. 93rd Street when the shooting occurred. According to his mother, Lee was shot five times and sustained damage to his kidneys, spleen and intestines.

“As a mother, to see the video, I ended it when he called for me. He said, ‘Go get my mother, go get my momma,'” Lashawnda Lee said. “That was disheartening. It was hard. It’s the reason why this city is in a crisis. We need help.”

Lashawnda said the situation shines a light on the city’s serious problem with gun violence and senseless shootings happening daily. She said her son was trying to help.

“He was trying to diffuse the situation between the shooter and his sister. He had no reason whatsoever [to shoot],” Lashawnda said. “The younger generation is lost.”

Since that day, Dishon has undergone a handful of surgeries and more are scheduled.

Police are still searching for the gunman. If you have information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

“To the shooter that is still out there, they have still not captured him, please turn yourself in,” Lashawnda said. “What I want is justice. I want him locked up.”

Dishon is a single father of four children between ages 8 and 14. His family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and support his children.