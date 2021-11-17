Shooting on Olive Street turns into homicide after victim dies in hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was shot in the 5100 block of Olive Street on November 11 has died in the hospital.

Kansas City police were called to the area on calls of shots fired before it was updated to a shooting.

Officer found Malik McCree, 25, at the scene with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

McCree died of his injuries turning the shooting case into a homicide, according to police.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brandi Edgerson, 23, with domestic assault and armed criminal action. She is in custody.

KCPD says they will submit additional case file information for their decision on any upgrade or new charges.