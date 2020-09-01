Shooting outside south Kansas City laundromat leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting outside of a south Kansas City laundromat has left one person in critical condition.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. near Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

According to police, one person was shot outside of a laundromat at that location. The victim went to a nearby fire station for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or the events leading up to the shooting. This story is developing.