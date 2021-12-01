2 kids reportedly shot in Kansas City, Kansas standoff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two children are injured during a standoff in Kansas City, Kansas.

Investigators said gunman accused of shooting a woman at a Kansas City park around 7 a.m. barricaded himself inside a house about a mile away. Officers arrived and the suspect refused to surrender.

About an hour after the standoff with police began, investigators said the gunman shot a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old who were also inside the home.

This all began around 7 a.m. when officers responded to Welborn Park, near North 55th and Jodee.

Officers said they found a woman with multiple gunshot injuries at the park. She is hospitalized with serious injuries, and investigators say she may not survive. The victim’s name has not been released, but police believe she is in her late 20s.

Investigators have not said if the gunman and the three victims are related, or how they may know each other.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with information as it becomes available.