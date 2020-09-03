Shooting Tuesday outside south Kansas City laundromat now being investigated as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Tuesday outside a south Kansas City laundromat is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Kansas City Police.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. Tuesday near Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

According to police, one person was shot outside of a laundromat at that location. The victim went to a nearby fire station for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where they later died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

