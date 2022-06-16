KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after the victim died nearly two weeks after a gunman shot him.

Dale White, 55, died from his injuries June 9, at a Kansas City hospital.

Officers were called to East 8th Street and Benton Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. on May 28. When they arrived, the found White sitting in a vehicle. Detectives said he’d been shot several times.

White was taken to a hospital where doctors said he suffered critical injuries. Detectives said they were notified Thursday morning that White died from those injuries last week.

Anyone with information about White, or the person who shot him, is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

