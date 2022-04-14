INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting victim was found near Cargo Largo.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 11 a.m. in the 13800 block of E. 35th St. Court S in the parking lot of the store.

Independence police said the scene is still active and continues to be under investigation. The department said they will provide updates as they become available.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more details are made available.

