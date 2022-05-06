KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives with KCPD are investigating a deadly shooting reported late Thursday night in the 8300 block of E. Gregory where the victim died at a hospital.

Officers went on the call just before 11:30 p.m. The crime scene being investigated is near E. Gregory and James A. Reed, across the street from Floral Hills Funeral Home and cemetery.

KCPD hasn’t released any identifying information about the victim, or any suspect information yet. If you know something that will help lead to an arrest, you can call homicide detectives at (816) 234-5043.

You can also call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There’s a cash reward of up to $25,000, and you can remain anonymous.