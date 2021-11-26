Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person suffered critical injuries in a Friday morning shooting, and officers have one person in custody.

KCPD says the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. near E. 102nd Terrace and Belmont Avenue. The neighborhood is slightly north and east of the Grandview Triangle.

Police say the victim is an adult who they found at the edge of a driveway, but further details haven’t been released about them or the suspected shooter.

FOX4 is working on gathering more information and will update this story with more details as they’re confirmed.