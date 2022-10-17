Kansas City police respond to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot on Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found at a QuikTrip with gunshot wounds.

Officers were called on reports of a shooting just after 1 p.m. on Monday. The victims showed up at the QuikTrip on 87th Street near I-435 Highway, both in serious condition.

Police say the shooting did not happen at the QuikTrip and they are working to find out where it occurred.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX4 for more updates.

