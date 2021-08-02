Shooting victim’s grandson charged with murder in Johnson County, Missouri

Mastin Paul William Raines, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 55-year-old William Gustin in Johnson County, Missouri.

CENTERVIEW, Mo. — A man who claimed his grandfather was poisoning him and told deputies, “He will never do it again” is facing a second-degree murder charge in Johnson County, Mo. Prosecutors accuse Mastin Paul William Raines, 19, of shooting and killing William Mark Gustin on Sunday, August 1.

Court documents say a Johnson County deputy responded to a report of shots fired Sunday at a home in Centerview, Missouri, off 58 Highway.

When the deputy arrived, he found Raines and heard him say, “He will never do it again.” When the deputy asked whom he was referring to, Raines said, “My grandfather, he’ll never do that again.”

Gustin was on the floor with gunshots to his stomach, shoulder and neck. Investigators found two holes in the floor next to him, leading them to believe he was shot at close range.

A witness, who was in the kitchen during the shooting, said she heard gunshots and hid in a bathroom. She said she later saw Raines holding a firearm and told him to give it to her. Raines told the witness he shot Gustin after giving the firearm to her.

Raines also spoke with investigators, saying he loaded a 30.06 rifle and drank alcohol to work up the courage to kill Gustin, according to court documents.

Raines said he and Gustin were sitting on a couch when he shot him in the stomach first, and then hovered over him before shooting him at least one more time.

Raines appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. He’s currently held without bond, and is due back in court on Thursday for a counsel hearing.