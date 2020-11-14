Shoppers enjoy early Christmas shopping at kids consignment store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. –Customers did some early Christmas shopping at a huge kids consignment store on Saturday, November 14.

The convention center was filled to the brim with clothes, toys, baby equipment and Children’s books.

More than 400 consigners cleared their clutter during COVID lock downs and offered it up to others at deep discounts. It was the last day for the sale, so most items were half-priced.

Consigners mark their own prices and take home approximately 60 percent of the profit.

“It adds up. Your kiddos have a lot of stuff in their closets that we forget about and it adds up. About $350 I’d say, that’s the sweet spot their check that they take home,” Stephanie Hyder with ‘Just Between Friends’ said.

There were plenty of COVID safety protocals in place, including timed entry and check outs.

If you are considering a serious children’s de-clutter, there will be another sale sometime this spring. All the information about becoming a consigner is on their website, click here.